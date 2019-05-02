HOUSTON — An autopsy report for a woman fatally who along with her husband was fatally shot by Houston police during a drug raid of their home says she suffered four gunshot wounds.

The autopsy report said benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, was found in 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas’ bloodstream.

The autopsy report was released Thursday by attorneys for the family of Nicholas, who along with her husband Dennis Tuttle, died during the Jan. 28 raid. Five officers were injured.

Authorities continue investigating the shooting following allegations an officer lied in order to obtain the search warrant authorizing the raid.

Nicholas family attorneys Michael Patrick Doyle and Charles Bourque say they are conducting an independent investigation of the raid.

Friends of the couple have pushed back against claims the two were criminals.

