“I am touched that our narrative change collective ARRAY, which is built upon a mission to articulate and amplify stories from the widest range of art makers, is being honored in Ms. MacDowell’s name,” DuVernay said in a statement Sunday. “I look forward to cultivating a partnership between ARRAY and MacDowell to enable more artists of color, specifically women, to be a part of the residency program in coming years.”
MacDowell will host a virtual ceremony on Oct. 19. Actress and former chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, Jane Alexander, will present the award.
