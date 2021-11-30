After the star is lit each year, it remains illuminated until the last musher in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race crosses the finish line about 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) away in Nome. The world’s most famous sled dog race has its ceremonial start in Anchorage the first Saturday in March with the competitive start a day later about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Alaska’s largest city.