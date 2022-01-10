The search started after the snowshoers failed to return from an outing on Saturday.
Using information about their plans from family and friends, searchers found a recent avalanche and a faint track on a flank of North Star Mountain before the dog located the bodies, the center said in its preliminary report on the slide.
The snowshoers were not identified and the avalanche was the second fatal slide this winter in Colorado.
A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in north-central Colorado on Christmas Eve. The victim’s partner located him with a transceiver and probe pole and pulled him out but he didn’t survive, authorities said.