The lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump faces trials in New York and California on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike and has stolen from multiple clients.

Avenatti said the only witness against him in the bar proceeding, a former client, is a “career criminal with a history of lying.”

“The entire thing is going to be shown to be politically motivated,” Avenatti told reporters before the hearing started in Los Angeles.

