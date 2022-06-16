Placeholder while article actions load

Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge in a federal court case in Southern California accusing him of cheating his clients out of millions of dollars. Avenatti, who is in federal custody and representing himself in the case, made the plea during a court hearing in Santa Ana where he acknowledged cheating his clients but disagreed with federal prosecutors on how much, saying the amount owed in restitution is “drastically less” than the $9 million stated by the government.

Prosecutors said the plea — which the 51-year-old lawyer offered without a deal — subjects Avenatti to as many as 83 years in prison. They said they will decide by Monday whether to try him on the remaining charges in a 36-count indictment accusing him of swindling clients by negotiating and collecting settlement payments on their behalf and funneling the money to accounts he controlled in addition to bank and bankruptcy fraud.

A sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 19 but will be delayed if the government pursues the other charges.

Avenatti is serving five years in prison at a federal facility in California for convictions in two cases in New York. He was convicted of stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in court and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump. He also was convicted of trying to extort Nike if the shoemaker didn’t pay him up to $25 million.

— Associated Press

Man acquitted in admissions scam

A father was acquitted Thursday of paying off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the explosive college admissions bribery scandal.

Amin Khoury was not found guilty by jurors on all counts in the case that accused him of bribing then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst with cash in a brown paper bag in exchange for his daughter’s recruitment to the team. Khoury’s attorneys argued the girl was properly admitted to the school. They painted the government’s star witness — the middleman — as a liar who made up the story to save himself from potential tax crimes.

Khoury’s case is the 57th stemming from the “Operation Varsity Blues” investigation that rocked the world of higher education to come to a conclusion, and the first to end in an acquittal at trial.

Unlike dozens of other wealthy parents convicted in the college cheating scandal involving elite universities across the country, Khoury wasn’t accused of working with admissions consultant Rick Singer, who used his sham charity to funnel bribes to coaches and others. Instead, authorities say Khoury used a middleman he was friends with in college at Brown University to bribe Ernst.

More than 50 defendants pleaded guilty, including “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman. Three others — two parents and a former University of Southern California water polo coach — were convicted at trial.

— Associated Press

Five sentenced in fraternity hazing death

Three former fraternity members were sentenced Thursday to jail terms for their roles in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student, while two others were ordered to serve house arrest.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, N.Y., Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland, and Ben Boyers, 21, of Sylvania, Ohio, had all pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and hazing counts. Dunson and Boyers also pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, while Dunson also admitted to tampering with evidence. Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pa., and Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio, both pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and hazing, while Lehane also admitted to obstructing official business.

The charges stemmed from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio. Authorities have said Foltz died of alcohol poisoning after a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity initiation event in which he was hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.

— Associated Press

