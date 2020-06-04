The economic collapse following the COVID-19 outbreak has corresponded with a decline in mortgage rates. But there are signs that the economy may have already bottomed as government data shows that applications for jobless aid — though still historically high — are steadily falling.
The average 15-year mortgage rate was unchanged from last week at 2.62%. This average has fallen from 3.28% a year ago.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.