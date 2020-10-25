She says demand could remain low with fewer consumers expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.35 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston at $1.77 per gallon.
The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.49 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.
