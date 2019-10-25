The salary drop tracks with a decline in bonuses, which can account for more than a third of Wall Street wages.

Pretax profits in the securities industry reached $15.1 billion in the first six months of 2019. That’s an 11% increase over the same period last year and the best start in a decade.

But DiNapoli said a slowdown in the global economy and other factors pose threats to Wall Street profits in the second half of 2019.

