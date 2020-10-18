Jones’ other two children were sleeping inside the home and were unharmed, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Jones moved to Chicago from Tennessee two years ago and had accepted a position as a Cook County probation officer, her father, Tommy Baker, said.
“You took something from my family, from me. You took my heart, my firstborn, the sweetest little thing,” Baker told the newspaper. “It’s a loss that I’ll never get over.”
No charges have been announced. A person of interest was questioned last week and released without charges.
