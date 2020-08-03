Zoo President and CEO Jeffrey Bonner said everyone at the zoo is “just devastated right now” at the loss of Avi.
The calf was born July 6 to a 24-year-old Asian elephant at the zoo. The zoo’s 27-year-old bull elephant was the father. An elephant pregnancy lasts about 22 months and a calf weighs between 250 and 350 pounds (113 to 159 kilograms) at birth.
