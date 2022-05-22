Placeholder while article actions load

Baby formula shipment arrives from Germany Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A U.S. military plane filled with more than 70,000 pounds of baby formula arrived in Indianapolis on Sunday from Germany, part of Operation Fly Formula, a Biden administration initiative that aims to quickly increase supplies amid a national shortage. Shortly after 11 a.m., a C-17 loaded with Nestlé’s Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula — both hypoallergenic formulas that can be fed to babies intolerant of protein in cow’s milk — arrived at Indianapolis International Airport, where the plane was greeted by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

At the airport, Vilsack told reporters that the formula would “take care of 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for a week.”

An additional 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will be dispatched “in the coming days,” the White House said. Together, the shipments are enough to fill about 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles.

The Biden administration also announced Sunday that it would use the Defense Production Act to give two companies priority on ingredients or equipment necessary to manufacture formula. Abbott Nutrition will be able to make priority orders for sugar and corn syrup. Reckitt will be able to place priority orders for filters that have been constrained during the pandemic.

A second military flight will also transport Nestlé formula from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport in the coming days. FedEx Express will then ship the formula to a Nestlé plant in Pennsylvania.

The defense secretary approved military aircraft for the shipments on Friday evening, because no commercial aircraft were available.

Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, estimated that the formula supplies in Sunday’s shipment would cover about 15 percent of the overall volume needed in the United States for specialty medical-grade formula.

The imports will fill immediate gaps while also buying time for domestic manufacturers to boost production.

— Amy B Wang, Andrew Jeong

and Carolyn Y. Johnson

Unvaccinated cadets won't become officers

Three cadets at the Air Force Academy who have refused coronavirus vaccination will not be commissioned as officers but will graduate with bachelor’s degrees, the academy said.

Academy spokesman Dean Miller said Saturday that a fourth cadet who had refused vaccination until about a week ago decided to be vaccinated and will graduate and become an Air Force officer.

In a statement, Miller said a decision on whether to require the three to reimburse the United States for education costs in lieu of service will be made by the secretary of the Air Force.

As of Saturday, the Air Force was the only military academy where cadets were not being commissioned because of vaccine refusal.

— Associated Press

N.Y. subway passenger fatally shot: An unidentified gunman shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train Sunday morning in what police officials said appeared to be an unprovoked attack. The shooting happened on a Q train traveling over the Manhattan Bridge around 11:40 a.m., when subway cars are often filled with families, tourists and people headed to brunch. Witnesses told police the gunman was pacing the last car of the train, "and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range," said Kenneth Corey, the NYPD's chief of department. The 48-year-old victim died at a hospital. The shooter fled after the train arrived at the Canal Street station in Manhattan. Police were reviewing security video to try to identify him.

Senate candidate in Pa. out of hospital: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state's high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday. Fetterman, 52, won the nomination while in the hospital, easily beating Rep. Conor Lamb, just hours after undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to help him recover. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

— From news services

