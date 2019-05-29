CALIFORNIA

Tiniest surviving baby on record heads home

A San Diego hospital on Wednesday revealed the birth of a girl believed to be the world’s tiniest surviving baby, who weighed just 245 grams (about 8.6 ounces) before she was discharged as a healthy infant.

The baby named Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days and was sent home this month weighing five pounds after nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns said in a statement.

The baby’s family gave permission to share the story but wanted to stay anonymous, the hospital said.

Saybie’s ranking as the world’s smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa, the hospital said. Dr. Edward Bell, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Iowa, said Saybie had the lowest birth weight of those submitted to the registry.

— Associated Press

UTAH

Uncle of missing girl, 5, charged with murder

The uncle of a missing 5-year-old Utah girl was charged with murder Wednesday after police said they found her blood on his sweatshirt and his handprint in what appears to be blood on a piece of plastic pipe.

Alex Whipple, 21, was charged in the death of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley even though her body has not yet been found, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said.

Whipple has not acknowledged any involvement in the disappearance but has told police that alcohol makes him “black out” and sometimes do “criminal things,” prosecutors said in court documents.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler said Whipple has told police where he hid the body of his niece. The body is less than a block from the girl’s home, Demler said. Police were scouring mounds of garbage and mulch for the body in Logan, a small city located in a picturesque mountain valley near the Idaho border about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Whipple was charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a human body, a charge that relates to steps taken to hide the body, Jensen said.

— Associated Press

Maine bans gay conversion therapy: Maine banned gay conversion therapy for minors on Wednesday, joining 16 other states and the District of Columbia that have outlawed the controversial practice. Gov. Janet Mills (D) signed the bill Wednesday, and it will take effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns next month. Conversion therapy aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

— Associated Press