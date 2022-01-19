Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the baby on Christmas Eve; a twin brother was stillborn. Days later, the baby was showing signs of weakness and lack of nursing.
Veterinarians examined Menari, a first-time mother, and discovered the lactation problem.
Since then the infant has had round-the-clock care from zoo staffers wearing furry vests that the baby can cling to. Six to seven hours a day is spent in front of the other orangutans so they can get to know him, Matherne said.
“Care staff have noticed that the group is most intrigued when there is a diaper change or a bottle feed happening!” a Jan. 13 update said.
A recent video shows Dr. Daniel Cutler, the zoo’s associate veterinarian, gently pulling the baby’s hands from hospital keeper Amy Jones’ fur vest, saying, “He’s ... probably not going to like it — he wants to be nice and close and cuddle.”
The baby clung to Cutler’s index fingers as it was raised into the air. Looking around, he pulled himself up until the top of his head was almost even with the fingers he gripped.
“He’s starting to say, ‘I don’t like where I’m at ... put me back down.’ Which is exactly what we want him to do,” the veterinarian said.