“As we resume jury trials, it is important to remember that every single one of our clients is innocent until proven guilty and has the right to a fair, speedy and public trial by jury,” O’Neill said.
The first trial calendars are set for next week in Kent and New Castle counties and Nov. 9 in Sussex. Trials were halted in March 16.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said her department is up to the task of meeting the upcoming workload.
“The pandemic has created new challenges for our office — as it has across our country — but we have been hard at work and are ready to resume jury trials,” she said.
