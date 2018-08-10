GEORGETOWN, Del. — A backyard breeder in Delaware has surrendered 54 dogs following an animal welfare complaint.

News outlets cite a Thursday release from the Brandywine Valley SPCA that says the homeowner is a kennel operator with 161 dogs and puppies.

The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare visited the kennel July 23 and issued “corrective notices” for unsanitary conditions and medical issues. The office partnered with the SPCA to reach an agreement with the homeowner to reduce the dogs. The breeder initially surrendered 58 dogs Saturday, but then asked for four back.

Citations may be issued if the breeder doesn’t make necessary corrections. Brandywine Valley SPCA Adam Lamb described the breeder as “an elderly person who cares about their pets.”

The surrendered dogs are small breeds and mostly adults.

