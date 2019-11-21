The ice park is next to the Santa Claus House gift shop in North Pole, located 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) southeast of Fairbanks. The park normally operates through December and features Yule-themed ice sculptures.
Fye said there isn’t enough ice on ponds to harvest for ice carving.
North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce director Marlene Fogarty-Phillips says the event attracted carvers from around the world.
