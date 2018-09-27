GEORGETOWN, Del. — A former University of Delaware baseball player released on bond after being charged with rape is facing a bail review hearing after being accused of five more sexual assaults.

Twenty-two-year-old Clay Conaway of Georgetown was released on $70,000 secured bond last month after being charged with first-degree rape in an alleged assault of a 20-year-old woman at a home in Georgetown in June.

State police announced this week that following Conaway’s arrest, five other women have reported that he had assaulted them as well. Conaway was indicted Monday on six counts of second-degree rape involving those allegations, which date back to 2013.

Now a judge is planning to review his bail in a Thursday bail hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.