COLORADO

Baker sues over cake

for gender transition

A Colorado baker who said his religious beliefs justified his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple — an argument partly supported by the U.S. Supreme Court — has sued the state again for opposing his refusal to bake a cake celebrating a gender transition, his attorneys said Wednesday.

Lawyers for Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in the southwest Denver suburb of Lakewood, allege in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that Colorado is on a “crusade to crush” Phillips because of his religious beliefs.

They are challenging a June 28 finding by Colorado’s Civil Rights Division that Phillips discriminated against a Denver-area lawyer who requested a birthday cake in 2017 to celebrate her transition from male to female.

Phillips refused the request, citing his belief that “the status of being male or female . . . is given by God, is biologically determined, is not determined by perceptions or feelings, and cannot be chosen or changed,” the lawsuit said.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

Over 30 overdoses from synthetic pot

More than 30 people overdosed Wednesday from a suspected bad batch of “K2” synthetic marijuana at or near a city park in New Haven. No deaths were reported, but officials said two people had life-threatening symptoms.

Most of the overdoses were on the New Haven Green, a popular, historic downtown park that borders part of Yale University, and officials expected the overdose total to increase. Police said they arrested a man believed to be connected to at least some of the overdoses but did not immediately release his name.

Paramedics and police officers were stationed at the park all day as more people fell ill.

— Associated Press

Three in N.M. compound case await release: Three people accused of child abuse at a ramshackle desert compound were awaiting release Wednesday in New Mexico, where security was boosted at a courthouse amid threats against the judge who cleared the way for the defendants to leave jail. The ruling by District Judge Sarah Backus sparked a political uproar and backlash on social media. Officials evacuated several administrative court offices Tuesday in Taos County as a precaution. The offices reopened Wednesday while the threats were being investigated.

Tighter security as Douglas students start school year: Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., returned to a more secure campus Wednesday as they began their first new school year since a gunman killed 17 people in the freshman building in February. But some say they still won't feel protected despite $6.5 million in security enhancements, including 18 safety monitors, new classroom locks and upgraded video surveillance. Visitors will have only one way in.

— From news services