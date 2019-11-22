Dunbar has said he won’t make any final decisions until the reprisal investigation is complete, but he lacks the authority to stop the process.

The Wisconsin senator wrote to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett on Friday asking her to halt the discharge process, saying it’s unacceptable continues while the reprisal investigation is ongoing and that it could discourage witnesses in the sexual assault probes.

Barrett’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

