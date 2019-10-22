“There have been a lot of challenges since I was sworn in April 1,” Young said. “I’ve had a strong team that is very wise and capable. I decided I want to run because there’s a lot of things I want to accomplish.”

Catherine Pugh resigned as mayor in May amid a scandal and multiple investigations into the lucrative sales of her self-published children’s books. Young, who was city council president, automatically became mayor.

Young said he wants to build a new courthouse, implement new career advancement training for city employees and address racial equity.

His campaign said Young was boosted last week by a strong fundraiser from business leaders, restaurateurs and developers. Young raised more than $250,000 during the week.

“The business community can see we are on the cusp of a renaissance in Baltimore,” Young said. “I believe I’m the person to do it. I’ve proven I can run the city of Baltimore. I have the experience as a city councilman, council president and as mayor.”

Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott is among more than a dozen others who have also said they’re running for mayor.

