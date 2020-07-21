Baltimore Police Department officials suspended Wissmann last July after investigators searched his home.
Wissmann used fake names to create at least seven accounts on a mobile application that enabled him and other users to share child pornography and discuss the sexual exploitation of children, Hur’s office said.
In October 2018, the application reported Wissmann’s activity to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
