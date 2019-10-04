Mosby says her office has no choice but to right the wrongs when sworn police officers are involved in planting drugs and guns, making illegal arrests and bringing false charges.
With expanded authorities under a new state law, Mosby’s staff will file 200 cases a week, with judges holding daily hearings to consider erasing bad convictions.
