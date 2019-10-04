BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s top prosecutor has begun asking judges to throw out hundreds of convictions she says were tainted by discredited officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports that State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s review found a total of 790 criminal cases handled by 22 city officers she says cannot be trusted.

Eight Gun Trace Task Force members were convicted of racketeering crimes and sentenced to prison. Nearly all the other 14 officers were named during their federal trial.