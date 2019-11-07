Suiter was found shot in the head in November 2017, a day before he was to testify to a grand jury investigating corrupt colleagues. Authorities at the time said Suiter had been shot with his own gun and launched a manhunt. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, but an independent board last year said Suiter most likely died by his own hand.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD