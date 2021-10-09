His mother “was gravely ill,” recalled Harry Spikes, the congressman’s longtime district director. “He was told if he was going to see her, now was the time. He goes to see her and she was mumbling ‘vote’ and he said ‘What are you saying?’ And she said, ‘Don’t let them take voting away from us.’ He said he immediately started crying,” said Spikes, 39, now executive director of Bon Secours Community Works in Baltimore.