The driver of the bus, Marc Elbert Boswell, 69, and the pickup’s driver, Nathan Paul Haile, 59, also died.
Two of the 25 students on the bus were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and 11 students were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, Baker said.
Baker said the pickup was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when it collided with the eastbound bus and a second Andrews bus, then caught fire.
No injuries were reported aboard the second bus.
OREGON
State police seize 250 tons of marijuana
Police in Oregon said Saturday that they had seized 250 tons of illegal marijuana from several industrial warehouses in White City.
Oregon State Police said in a news release that its Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served a search warrant Thursday at a site that included five warehouses. They found more than 100 people there — including several migrant workers living in poor conditions without running water — as well as what police called an “epic amount of illegal, processed marijuana.”
The police said the marijuana had an estimated street value of $500 million.
Police officer fatally shoots N.C. man: A police officer in North Carolina shot and killed a man on Friday after responding to a caller’s report that somebody was trying to enter a home, authorities said. Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, 29, of Greensboro, died in the shooting, according to a news release by Greensboro police. The name of the officer who fatally shot Lopez wasn’t immediately released.
Corps completes Everglades project: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed work on a $339 million Everglades restoration project aimed at cleansing water runoff before it flows into a troubled Florida river. Corps and local officials held a ceremony Friday for the 12,000-acre project in Martin County. The reservoir will capture, store and clean fertilizer-laden runoff from farms and development before it is routed into the St. Lucie River and ultimately into the Indian River Lagoon.
