The man freed them overnight in a forested area and disappeared.
Speaking during Thursday’s government meeting, Georgia’s prime minister, Giorgi Gakharia, urged police to quickly track the assailant down, adding that “there must be no illusion that a crime can go unpunished.”
Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri told reporters that the assailant’s demands were fulfilled because “for our government and for me, the people’s lives are the most important.”
He said that it wasn’t immediately clear if the attacker had an accomplice among the hostages.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.