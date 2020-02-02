Police say Hogue later failed negotiate a turn, crossed over a concrete island, and went airborne before hitting another vehicle, which overturned. A driver and passenger in that vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

The trooper who was following Hogue sustained minor injuries when his SUV hit a guardrail.

Hogue is charged with robbery, attempted robbery, wearing a disguise while committing a felony, and offensive touching. Authorities said charges related to the pursuit and crash were pending.

Hogue was being held on $51,000 cash bond.