SKOB, as it’s known to locals, also teamed up with three other local businesses, Daiquiri Deck, 3.14 Pi Craft Beer & Spirits and Gilligan’s Island Bar, to raise about $10,000 this past weekend. Attendees paid a $20 fee to see musicians play and get a free drink at each location. T-shirts were also sold for $20, with the event’s proceeds going to Bahamas Red Cross.
