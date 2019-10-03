SARASOTA, Fla. — Staff members at a Florida bar have pulled nearly $15,000 in bills from the walls to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Siesta Key Oyster Bar, which is known for its dollar bill decorations, has been collecting the money since the massive storm hit the Bahamas last month. Customers have been stapling bills to the walls for years.