FILe - In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Barack Obama is feeling the love about the engagement of Lopez and Rodriguez. A-Rod on Thursday, March 22, 2019 on Twitter shared a handwritten note that he received in which the former president and his wife, Michelle, congratulated the couple. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Barack Obama is feeling the love about the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod shared a congratulatory handwritten note Thursday on Twitter he received from the former president and his wife, Michelle.

Obama wrote: “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.”

Rodriguez tweeted the note “means the world to us.”

The former Yankees shortstop and the “World of Dance” judge got engaged earlier this month.

It will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and Rodriguez’s second. Each has two children from previous marriages.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.