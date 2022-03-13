Coronavirus cases in the United States have fallen to their lowest levels since last July, but more than 9,000 Americans per week continue to die of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
— Amy B Wang
W.Va. bill misses deadline: The West Virginia legislature's Republican supermajority did not pass a controversial bill restricting how race is taught in public schools because it missed a midnight deadline in the final moments of the 2022 session, a state Senate spokesperson confirmed. A separate bill restricting abortion access did pass minutes before midnight. It bars parents from seeking abortion services because they think their child will be born with a disability. It provides exemptions in cases of a medical emergency or where a fetus is "nonmedically viable."
N.Y. police search for attacker: Police in New York City were searching for a man who authorities say shot and killed one homeless person and wounded another in separate street attacks. The shootings occurred early Saturday, according to the NYPD.
— From news services