Former president Barack Obama said Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, noting that his symptoms appeared mild so far.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” Obama tweeted. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Coronavirus cases in the United States have fallen to their lowest levels since last July, but more than 9,000 Americans per week continue to die of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

— Amy B Wang

W.Va. bill misses deadline: The West Virginia legislature's Republican supermajority did not pass a controversial bill restricting how race is taught in public schools because it missed a midnight deadline in the final moments of the 2022 session, a state Senate spokesperson confirmed. A separate bill restricting abortion access did pass minutes before midnight. It bars parents from seeking abortion services because they think their child will be born with a disability. It provides exemptions in cases of a medical emergency or where a fetus is "nonmedically viable."

N.Y. police search for attacker: Police in New York City were searching for a man who authorities say shot and killed one homeless person and wounded another in separate street attacks. The shootings occurred early Saturday, according to the NYPD.

