Also Thursday, Kawai Strong Washburn’s “Sharks in the Time of Saviors” won the $10,000 PEN/Hemingway Award for best first novel, Asako Serizawa’s “Inheritors” won the $10,000 PEN Open Book Award for an outstanding work by a writer of color and Victoria Chang’s “Obit” received the $5,000 PEN/Voelcker Award for poetry.
Awards for career achievement, previously announced, were presented to Anne Carson, Kwame Dawes, Daniel Alexander Jones, Pierre Joris and George C. Wolfe.
https://pen.org
