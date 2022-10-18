Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' is new Oprah pick

In a statement Tuesday, the release date for “Demon Copperhead,” Winfrey called Kingsolver’s 560-page novel “the kind of epic you want to read this fall.” The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to drug addiction.

“Getting that call from Oprah is the highest literary prize on the planet, if you ask me,” Kingsolver said in a statement. “Not just because of the powerful way she connects books and readers, but because of the reader she is, herself. I could barely hold it together when she described my own book to me on the phone — her appreciation of the craft, the empathy, and how it touched her personally.”