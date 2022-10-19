Barber, 75, pleads guilty in 1976 killing of WWI veteran

NEW YORK — A 75-year-old New York City man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1976 killing of a World War I veteran whose dismembered remains were found in 2019.
“No matter how much time has passed, we will use every tool at our disposal to achieve justice,” Katz said in a news release.
The disappearance of Seitz, a World War I veteran who was then 81 years old, remained a mystery for decades until a tipster led police to a backyard where dismembered body parts were buried under concrete.
Initially, a DNA profile of the remains failed to lead to an identification, but advanced efforts by a private lab in February 2021 led to a genealogical profile that FBI investigators were able to use to identify the victim as Seitz, Katz said.
Seitz was last seen leaving his home to get a haircut on Dec. 10, 1976, authorities said. Investigators determined that Motta robbed Seitz, a regular customer, of about $8,000 in cash, stabbed him to death and hacked the body to pieces.
Katz said the investigation included multiple witness interviews and a records search that spanned five states.
The witnesses included a woman who had watched in horror as Motta cut Seitz’s body up inside the barbershop, a spokesperson for the district attorney said. The woman, now in her 50s, was then a 10-year-old girl whose mother was dating Motta.
Motta faces 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 7. Motta’s attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.
Genetic genealogy is the practice of entering a DNA profile into a public genealogy database to find relatives. In recent years, it has emerged as a powerful tool for identifying suspects who leave DNA behind at a crime scene; investigators can use it to construct a family tree that leads them to an otherwise unknown suspect.