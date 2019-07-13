Breaking: The National Weather Service in New Orleans designates Barry a hurricane as it moves onto the Louisiana coast.

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall on Louisiana’s central coast in the early afternoon Saturday, bringing with it the threat of flooding rains and what the National Hurricane Center called a “life-threatening storm surge.”

● Barry could dump up to 25 inches of rain in parts of eastern Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

● Several majors airlines had suspended service to and from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

A complex storm system slowly encroached on the Louisiana coast Saturday morning, as residents prepared for pounding rain, strong winds and high water levels by evacuating or sheltering in place.

Winds speeds of Tropical Storm Barry had reached 70 mph by 8:25 a.m. Eastern time, and the tempest was expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall on Louisiana’s central coast in the early afternoon.

Barry is likely to bring flooding rains and what the National Hurricane Center called a “life-threatening storm surge” after the storm makes landfall.

The combination of storm surge and heavy rains is threatening the Mississippi River Delta and farther inland. The river, already swollen by runoff from spring flooding across the central United States, had risen about a foot in New Orleans by Friday night. While the river level subsided again by morning, heavy rains were expected to bring another crest on Monday.

A look at the Atchafalaya River from the Morgan City flood wall this morning... strong gusts of wind rolling through with light rain. Barry will be making landfall nearby soon. pic.twitter.com/j4qj1BXqnY — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 13, 2019

New Orleans, which sits below sea level, is counting on the levees along the river to protect it. Forecast now call for the maximum crest at 17 feet, two feet lower than earlier forecasts and three feet below the 20 foot height of the levees lowest points.

Residents in the city were advised Friday to shelter in place, rather than evacuate. Several majors airlines have already canceled all flights to and from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport ahead of the storm. Travelers were advised to check with their airlines on flight status.

In areas downriver from New Orleans, closer to the Louisiana coast, rescue operations were already in effect. The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday deployed a helicopter and a safety boat to help 12 people who reported being caught in flooding around 4:30 a.m. local time, Petty Officer Lexie Preston told The Washington Post. By 8 a.m., the Coast Guard had rescued four people and their cat from flooding that Preston said reached “roof level” in parts of the area. Some of the people stranded were on rooftops on the Isle de Jean Charles, about 45 miles south of New Orleans, the Associated Press reported.

Though Barry is expected to reach hurricane strength by landfall, it is not expected to bring catastrophic winds as it moves inward. Still, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) during a news conference on Friday, warned residents to expect extended power outages.

It is the flooding rains that is expected to do the most severe damage.

New Orleans officials expressed confidence in the $14 billion flood-mitigation system built to protect the city after Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005. For the first time in the history of the new flood-protection system, every floodgate has been closed.

The city is also depending on its pumps to move the expected heavy rainfall out of the city and into the surrounding waterways. On Wednesday, that system was tested by a deluge of rain.

VIDEO: View of LA 1 from the South Lafourche Levee. Video provided by Golden Meadow Police Chief Reggie Pitre. #TropicalStormBarry pic.twitter.com/lJRQoOFEpe — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) July 13, 2019

State and local officials decided not to order evacuations until late Friday, when voluntary evacuations were issued for a few communities outside of the levee system. Some residents, shaken by Wednesday’s downpour and memories of Hurricane Katrina, had mixed responses to officials’ optimism.

“All I want to know is should we leave,” wrote Tymara Cosey in an online response to Edwards’s news conference on Friday.

That question hung over the city Friday, as residents weighed the disruption and costs of leaving against the risk of staying in a city that seemed to many like a bathtub sunk into a swamp.

Flooding on Jean Lafitte Blvd. (LA45) pic.twitter.com/W5uaKxQWNe — Paul Dudley (@Pauldudleynews) July 13, 2019

Some fled toward family in Houston, hotels in Jackson, Miss., and friends in Atlanta, many citing Wednesday’s unexpectedly high floods as a reason to go.

Bolanle Soyombo, who moved to New Orleans about a year ago from Houston, booked a ticket Thursday afternoon, and was on a flight to Indianapolis two hours later to stay with a friend. She was in Houston during Harvey, and that experience drove her decision to leave immediately.

“Harvey was a Category 1, but the amount of rain in such a short time was what was devastating. We physically couldn’t open the door to our house. . . . I’m not going to risk it,” she said.

New Orleans resident Matt Gibson has lived in the city for seven years and has never evacuated for a storm, until now. Like many others, he didn’t want to risk flooding his car after it narrowly escaped a dousing on Wednesday.

“Honestly, this was a purely financial decision,” he said. “To me, it’s just not worth the risk.”

At a midday news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) said, based on current weather forecasts, Barry probably did not require a mandatory evacuation order of the city. But even if it had, the city would not have had enough time to undertake a mandatory evacuation, she said.

Under a joint plan among city, state and federal agencies after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, it takes about 60 hours to evacuate New Orleans. The plan requires the marshaling of military and civilian aircraft, 750 charter buses, Amtrak and the contraflow of major highways.

With the current storm system, Cantrell said the city “was behind hour 60 when we got wind of this track.”

President Trump has declared a federal emergency for Louisiana. At his Friday news conference, Edwards, the governor, urged caution, emphasizing the importance of preplanning and that the threat is statewide.

“Be where you want to be, and have what you need to have,” Edwards said. The rain “remains a very significant threat.”

Officials dispelled the notion that opening the giant spillways — the Morganza 300 miles upstream and the Bonnet Carre just outside the city — might have lowered river levels in time to avert the threats. They said those are prolonged operations that would have minimal benefits and might cause new problems.

Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, was involved in coordinating the Katrina response, and he said the threat “weighs heavily on me.”

DHS issued a statement saying that during the storm “there will be no immigration enforcement initiatives associated with evacuations or sheltering related to the storm, except in the event of a serious public safety threat.”

The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane warnings for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A storm-surge warning went into effect for areas outside of the levee system in Orleans Parish, where a surge between three to six feet is possible.

Decisions to order evacuations are complex, experts say, based not only on technical information about the impact of an impending storm, but also on the need to coordinate with other communities that might be at risk.

Individuals also have to weigh their personal circumstances, such as whether they have elderly relatives or can’t manage in the event of a power outage, said Tricia Wachtendorf, director of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware. It is important for officials to coordinate their messaging across many platforms, she said.

In the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood, Glenda Stone, 61, said she is “tired of running” from possible hurricanes.

Stone said she keeps hearing conflicting information about the possible intensity of the rain and wind, and she is skeptical that city leaders and weather forecasters have enough information to make life-or-death decisions about evacuating.

So Stone, who was dislodged from her house for three years after Katrina, said she has decided to just stay and communicate with someone she does trust.

“I’m going to pray,” said Stone, pointing to the sky. “I just hope that man up there understands I’m sick of running, and I’m just tired.”

Ashley Cusick in New Orleans, Nick Miroff in McAllen, Tex., and Morgan Krakow in Washington contributed to this report.