UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A former University of Maryland basketball player charged with rape will be allowed to leave the country to play professionally in Poland.

WRC-TV reported 24-year-old Damonte Dodd got his passport back after an emergency hearing this week.

Prosecutor Melissa Hoppmyer says the judge approved travel as long as Dodd checked in with his attorney weekly.

Dodd is accused of having nonconsensual sex with an intoxicated woman last year. He was charged with second-degree rape and assault last month, and released pending his November trial provided he surrender his passport and stay away from the woman and witnesses.

Prince George’s County state’s attorney spokeswoman Gina Ford says Dodd should have been treated like anyone else and made to stay in Maryland.

His attorney, Thomas Mann, has previously called it a case of “he said, she said.”

