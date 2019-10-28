A black player, who also has since left the university, pleaded guilty in February to assaulting Kostelac in December and received a suspended jail sentence and probation. Kostelac is white.
A university statement said it’s “committed to fostering an environment of inclusion” and is working with the Attorney General’s Office to address the lawsuit.
___
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD