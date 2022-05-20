Battery charge dropped against Florida rapper Rod Wave

Placeholder while article actions load

Green, whose song “Heart on Ice” broke into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, was arrested earlier this month following a traffic stop in St. Petersburg on a warrant out of Osceola County, officials said.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A domestic battery charge against a 23-year-old Florida rapper who goes by the name Rod Wave has has been dropped, according to court documents.

According to an arrested warrant, Green’s ex-girlfriend accused him of entering her central Florida home and choking her last month while their two children were in another room of the house. The former couple had dated for about four years, and the girlfriend told investigators that Green accused her of seeing other men while they were broken up.