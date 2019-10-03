Lawyers for Vance said in a court filing Thursday that it was “audacious” for federal prosecutors to ask for a delay in enforcement of the subpoena for Trump’s tax returns, considering they conducted a similar investigation just last year.

Justice Department attorneys asked a judge Wednesday to delay the subpoena temporarily so the court could hear Trump’s argument that he can’t be investigated while in office.

