About 10,000 coal miners trying to unionize joined in the march. Sixteen men died before the miners surrendered to federal troops. The 12-day battle was the nation’s largest armed uprising since the Civil War.
According to organizers, marchers will walk 15 miles (24 kilometers) each day starting Sept. 3 in Marmet. The march is expected to finish Sept. 5 in Sharples.
A labor film festival is planned Sept. 2 at Marshall University in Huntington, while a Sept. 3 concert is set at the state Culture Center in Charleston, according to the website.