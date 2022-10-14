Battle rapper Tsu Surf facing federal racketeering charges

NEWARK, N.J. — Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey,
Cox is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges. They are allegedly members of a New Jersey-based Crips gang set known as the Silverbacc Gorillas or “SBG”.
U.S. marshals arrested the rapper Thursday afternoon at a home in Jersey City.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey did not immediately respond to a message sent late Friday afternoon seeking comment.