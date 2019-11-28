On Wednesday, workers tried to help the bear by moving the tigers to another location. The cub descended several branches but was still in the tree Wednesday night.

When the workers returned the next morning, the bear was gone. Foundation director Christin Burford called it a Thanksgiving miracle, saying the animal seemed exhausted.

Burford told the Orlando Sentinel she received a “hundred calls a day” from callers concerned about the bear.

