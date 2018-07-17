In this image taken from video provided by CBS2/KCAL9, a large bear staggers after being hit by a tranquilizer dart in a park area after spending a few hours roaming a neighborhood and taking a dip in a backyard pool in the Granada Hills area of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Police warned residents to stay indoors after the bear was spotted in the foothills of the Santa Susana Mountains. The bear was finally tranquilized and will likely be transported to a nearby wilderness area. (CBS2/KCAL9 via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — A large bear was hit with a tranquilizer dart after spending a few hours roaming a Los Angeles neighborhood and taking a dip in a backyard pool.

Police warned residents to stay indoors after the bear was spotted Tuesday in Granada Hills, along the foothills of the Santa Susana Mountains.

The bear cooled off in a pool for several minutes, then climbed a wall and explored suburban backyards in the San Fernando Valley.

The bear dozed off after being hit with a tranquilizer dart by an animal control officer.

Bears captured in neighborhoods are typically relocated back into wilderness areas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.