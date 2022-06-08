'Beautiful angel' Annabell Rodriguez remembered at funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Annabell Rodriguez “was a sweet young girl whose favorite color was blue, especially on butterflies,” her obituary stated. The 10-year-old honor roll student enjoyed watching TikTok videos and spending time with her two sisters.

Annabell was among the 19 children who died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, along with two teachers. Her funeral was being held Wednesday. Services for the victims will continue into late June.