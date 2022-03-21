Bechdel’s “The Secret to Superhuman Strength” and Hough’s “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing” were finalists for best lesbian nonfiction, along with Jackie Kay’s “Bessie Smith: A Poet’s Biography” and “Mouths of Rain: An Anthology of Black Lesbian Thought,” edited by Briona Simone Jones.

Peters’ bestselling novel “Detransition Novel” was a nominee in the trans and gender-variant literature category, which also included Casey Plett’s “A Dream of a Woman” and Zoë Playdon’s “The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes” and Ari Banias’ “A Symmetry.”

Lin’s memoir “Gay Bar: Why We Went Out” was a finalist for best gay nonfiction and So’s story collection “Afterparties” was a nominee for best LGBTQ fiction.

The poet and playwright Cherrie Moraga received a lifetime achievement award named for the late editor Bill Whitehead, and author and advice columnist John Paul Brammer won a prize for best emerging writer. Sarah Schulman received a special honor for “Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987–1993.”

Winners in the seven competitive categories will be announced May 11.

