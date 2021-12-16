“On that bleak April afternoon at Ghazipur crematorium in New Delhi, India, there were burning bodies as far as the eye could see. I had just reached the grounds, my profession weighing heavy on my mind. I was anxious about capturing the frightening scene before me and searched for an anchor amidst the burning pyres. After only a few clicks of my camera, I felt as if the smell of burning corpses filling my nose, the heat of the pyres searing my flesh, the smoke blinding me and the wailing screams of those who had lost their loved ones, which filled my eyes with tears, were trying to drive me out. With tears flowing, I sat down on a bench nearby. I saw a man running amongst the hundreds of pyres. It seemed as if humanity was about to end. Nothing would be left. Corona would not spare anyone. That night, I couldn’t sleep. The screams and?the smell of burning flesh overpowered me. Even today, when I see this picture, the orgy of death scares me and my heart trembles.”