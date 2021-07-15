A: One of the things that I think is so hard for people to do is to seek accurate information. To read more. If you give a talk and you say in passing, “Of course this has been the case ever since the Jim Crow laws, or this has been the case ever since the Dred Scott decision,” and you have people afterwards who say, “Bishop, who is Jim Crow? Who is Dred Scott? What was the Middle Passage across the Atlantic Ocean? How could it be that Roger Taney, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, who wrote the Dred Scott decision, was really Catholic?” I had people get up and say he wasn’t Catholic. And he was. I am sorry. You can’t dispute facts.