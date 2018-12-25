WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cast member on the reality television series “Below Deck” has been arrested in Florida.

According to a West Palm Beach police report, 30-year-old Ross Inia was arrested early Saturday on charges of disorderly conduct and battery on a police officer or firefighter.

The report says Inia punched an officer who was trying to break up an altercation involving Inia and two other men.

Inia, a native of New Zealand, is featured on the sixth season of the Bravo series that follows the escapades of a mega-yacht crew and their wealthy clients.

Inia was released from the Palm Beach County jail on $15,000 bond. His spokeswoman did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email requesting comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.