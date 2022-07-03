Bezos and White House clash on gas prices

Placeholder while article actions load

Bezos, White House clash on gas prices Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Amazon founder Jeff Bezos late Saturday criticized a tweet from President Biden calling for oil executives to reduce gasoline prices. Bezos was responding to Biden’s criticism of companies running gas stations and setting prices for consumers. “This is a time of war and global peril,” the president tweeted Saturday. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

Bezos tweeted on Saturday night: “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

The White House took to Twitter again on Sunday to push back against Bezos, who owns The Washington Post. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the elevated prices are “not ‘basic market dynamics.’ It’s a market that is failing the American consumer.”

John Kirby, a senior National Security Council spokesman at the White House, said Biden has proposed measures, including at the Group of Seven summit, that could lower U.S. gasoline prices and has freed oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“If everybody cooperates on this we can bring the price down by at least about a dollar a gallon,” Kirby said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Bezos has accused Biden of “misdirection” before. In May, he hit back on a tweet from the president saying inflation could be tamed by making corporations “pay their fair share.”

— Bloomberg News

Two killed and four wounded in shooting

A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Sunday.

Detective Matt Spillane of the Haltom City police said none of those wounded in the shooting Saturday evening have life-threatening injuries.

Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home about 6:45 p.m. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two were shot in the arm.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander said late Saturday. A woman who called 911 was wounded, he said.

The gunman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Dallas Morning News reported that he was found a couple of blocks away after a search. He had a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander said.

— Associated Press

World War II hero will lie in state at Capitol: Hershel W. "Woody" Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) announced at a memorial Sunday where Williams was remembered for his courage, humility and selflessness. Williams, 98, died Wednesday. "One of Woody's last wishes was to lie in state at the US Capitol to represent all WWII Medal of Honor recipients," Manchin wrote on Twitter, adding that Williams will lie in state "in the coming weeks."

Missouri lawmaker quits after conviction: A Missouri legislator has resigned her seat after being convicted of falsely claiming she was giving patients stem cell treatments for covid-19. Rep. Tricia Derges, a Republican from Nixa, sent her resignation letter to the House speaker Friday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Sunday. She was convicted in June on 22 counts including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators. Federal prosecutors said she claimed nearly $900,000 in federal funding for covid treatments that weren’t performed or had already been performed.

— From news services

