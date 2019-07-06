WILMINGTON, Del. — A bicyclist has been killed after a nighttime crash with a car on a Delaware highway.

Delaware State police say the 35-year-old cyclist was in the southbound lanes of Concord Pike as it approaches the intersection with Interstate 95 in Wilmington at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 21-year-old Newark man driving a Honda Accord did not see the cyclist and struck him from behind. The cyclist was thrown over the top of the Honda.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he lived in New Castle but withheld his name pending notification of the family.

Police say the cyclist was not wearing reflective clothing and had no lights on his bicycle.

The investigation is ongoing.

